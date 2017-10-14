 Skip Nav
30 Freaking Awesome Kids' Costumes You Can Buy at Spirit Halloween Right Now

The name Spirit Halloween literally says it all — the store has hundreds of costumes for kids, which is great, if you're not the kind to get overwhelmed. If you want to narrow your focus, this list of the best 30 options should help. Whether your little ones want to be their favorite character from Stranger Things or Trolls or go classic with a pirate costume, with only days left until trick-or-treating time, it's time to start shopping for that perfect ensemble.

Unicorn Costume
$70
Buy Now
Lloyd From The Lego Ninjago Movie
$60
Buy Now
Spider
$30
Buy Now
Groot From Guardians of the Galaxy
$37
Buy Now
Pirate
$60
Buy Now
Branch From Trolls
$50
Buy Now
Boo From Monsters Inc.
$45
Buy Now
Stormtrooper From Star Wars
$40
Buy Now
Eleven From Stranger Things
$40
Buy Now
Blue Power Ranger
$30
Buy Now
Dopey From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
$35
Buy Now
Morty From Rick and Morty
$25
Buy Now
Little Lumberjack
$30
Buy Now
Crying Laughing Emoji
$25
Buy Now
Winifred Sanderson From Hocus Pocus
$45
Buy Now
Moana
$25
Buy Now
Fawn Costume
$30
Buy Now
Zalgo Skin Suit Costume
$40
Buy Now
Ice Cream Cone
$35
Buy Now
Ghostbuster
$40
Buy Now
Fire-Breathing Dragon
$53
Buy Now
Mickey Mouse
$25
Buy Now
Cindy Lou Who From How the Grinch Stole Christmas
$35
Buy Now
Clark Kent
$25
Buy Now
Chip Potts From Beauty and the Beast
$40
Buy Now
Cheshire Cat From Alice in Wonderland
$25
Buy Now
Mail Carrier Costume
$35
Buy Now
Ash From Pokémon
$40
Buy Now
Bambi One Piece
$35
Buy Now
Pink Elmo One Piece
$30
Buy Now
Halloween For KidsLittle KidsParentingFallHalloween
