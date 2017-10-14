30 Freaking Awesome Kids' Costumes You Can Buy at Spirit Halloween Right Now

The name Spirit Halloween literally says it all — the store has hundreds of costumes for kids, which is great, if you're not the kind to get overwhelmed. If you want to narrow your focus, this list of the best 30 options should help. Whether your little ones want to be their favorite character from Stranger Things or Trolls or go classic with a pirate costume, with only days left until trick-or-treating time, it's time to start shopping for that perfect ensemble.