The Actual Reason Children Are 800% Worse When Their Mothers Are in the Room
50 Baby Names Inspired by the World's Royal Families
The Most Powerful Thing You Can Say to Another Mom
Get Spooky: 22 Adorable DIY Decor Ideas For Halloween

Is your home ready for the spookiest night of the year? From hanging ghosts and spiderwebs to tombstones with eery soundtracks, there's just no limit to what you can do to your home — inside and out — on Halloween. Skip the trip to the big-box store this year, and check out these 22 DIY decor ideas for Halloween.

Glowing Eyes
Concrete Candleholders
Snake Table Runner
Frankendoor Halloween Decal
Boo! DIY Wreath Tutorial
Halloween Tree
Halloween Staircase Decor
Trick-or-Treater Greeter
Spooky Halloween Terrarium
Halloween Garland
Painted Halloween Doormat
Trick-or-Treat Bags
Ghost Terrarium
Halloween Ghost Jugs
Pottery Barn-Inspired Luminaries
Batty Paper Lantern
Mummy Lights
Halloween Ghost Catcher
Halloween Candy Topiary
Pumpkin Treat Holders
Cookie Cutter and Pumpkin Garlands
Light-Up Spooky Houses
bjeanne18 bjeanne18 5 years
love the ghost jugs! lol just wish I had jugs... My milk comes in those cartons!
