Halloween "Gin and Juice" Parody

Frozen. Halloween. Snoop Dogg. This "Gin and Juice" Parody Has It All!

The Holdernesses, who you may recognize from their crazy Christmas card and back-to-school sing-along, hit us with a tune that prepares parents for trick-or-treating back in 2014 that we still listen to every Fall. Set to Snoop Dogg's "Gin and Juice," Mom and Dad argue over their Halloween costumes — he wants her to wear something a bit risqué, while she'd prefer MC Hammer pants. But ultimately they wind up wearing outfits of their daughter's choosing (hint: they're Frozen themed). Can you relate to their Halloween woes?

