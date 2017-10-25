Why 1 Mom Is Begging Others to Test Their Kids' Halloween Makeup Before Using It

Some children choose to dress up as Game of Thrones characters for Halloween, others may prefer a terrifying Pennywise makeup look, but one mom is begging other parents to test their children's makeup before Oct. 31 rolls around. Alexandra Leigh Carter tested out her son's Halloween makeup on his wrist for 20 minutes before applying it to his face, but even then, it wasn't enough. The concerned mother took to Facebook to share her son's reaction to the makeup as a warning to other parents: beware of the products you're using on your children and absolutely test them out before applying them to the face.

"This was only on him for 3 minutes and then had to immediately take him for a shower. It has severely burnt his skin," Alexandra wrote on Facebook. "We did this as a trial run for Halloween and safe to say I'll never be using face paint again. I've had his face painted countless time, though whatever is in your product is horrific. I'd like to see this product discontinued in case another child has to go through this or the parent that's scared for her/his child."

This was a message she sent to Woolworths, a grocery chain in Australia. As much as our children love Halloween and want to have the coolest costume out of all their friends, it's incredibly important to test the exact product you're using, because no matter how many times you've used face paint before, no two products are the same, and no Halloween costume is worth it.

Alexandra explained in the comments that she should've made a more informed decision before purchasing this product and wants other parents to do the same to ensure their kids don't suffer burns like her son. "Not even the most conscious of mums can avoid something like this from happening when you purchase products intended for children," she wrote. "I have painted his face numerous times and this being cheap, I didn't make an informed choice. I made a mistake unfortunately and THANKFULLY never put it on my youngest son as he does have adverse reactions."

Parents, please research the ingredients in your child's Halloween makeup kits to avoid allergic reactions like this sweet boy's.