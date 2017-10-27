 Skip Nav
What Happened When I Didn't Hold My Son to the Same Standards as My Daughters
It's Party Time! 57 Creative First Birthday Party Ideas
This $24 Frozen Sing-Along Boombox Is One of the Bestselling Toys on Amazon (It's a Great Gift!)
It's Easy to Throw a Last-Minute Halloween Party With These 30 Amazon Prime Decor Deals

Halloween sneak up on you again this year? A lack of time doesn't need to put a damper on your fun. There are a plethora of entertaining decor options right at your fingertips; all you need to throw that party is an Amazon Prime account and two days away. Here are the essentials you need to throw a Halloween party, and fast.

Your guests will love the punch even more when they drink it from Blood Bag Drink Container ($15 for set of 10).
Create mood lighting with Halloween LED Lanterns ($10 for set of 4).
This Pumpkin Bean Bag Toss ($20) is both a party game and decor!
Give guests somewhere to snap that Instagram-worthy shot with this Halloween Photo Backdrop ($32).
Spice up everything from a glass of milk to a boozy cocktail with these cute Halloween Straws ($5).
This Black Spider Web Tablecloth ($10) is like a one-step Halloween makeover for your table.
Even basic cheese and crackers can be festive when you add Plastic Halloween Picks ($6 for set of 72).
Drape these 180" Creepy Cloth ($14 for 2) anywhere to create a dark and moody atmosphere.
This kid-friendly Trick-or-Treat-Themed Party Tableware Set for 16 People ($25) is about as close to a party in a box as it gets.
This 20 Foot Black Spider ($6) packs a lot of Halloween drama into a single, cheap decoration.
Make it super easy for yourself by purchasing this Halloween Party Tableware Set ($13), complete with napkins, paper plates, and tablecloth.
You can fill these Miniature Candy Caldrons ($8 for 12) with candy or just work them into your table scape; anywhere you put them, they'll look cute.
Swap these Large Plastic Spider Web Bowls ($10 for set of 3) for your everyday set.
A 5-Piece Party Banner Set ($15) will go far to transform your space for entertaining.
No Halloween fête is complete without some gory treats. Enter: this Plastic Brain Jello Mold ($11 for set of 2).
Send your guests home with some tasty favors in this pretty Cobweb Box ($9 for 50).
Perfect for adding a gloomy atmosphere or just blocking off-limit areas, Danger Tape ($13) is a Halloween party must-have.
Give your appetizers some personality with these dark and eerie Halloween Cupcake Toppers or Picks ($11 for 200).
Save yourself the work of doing the dishes post-party by buying these disposable Spider Web Plate ($7 for 40).
Get gory with this Zombie Blood Tablecover ($8).
Even something as simple as your beer or soda bottles can be on-theme when you slap Halloween Bottle Labels ($9 for set of 12) on them.
There's really no wrong place to hang these Swirl Decorations ($9 for 15).
Dole out individual servings of food, like popcorn, in personal Zombie Head Mini Boxes ($6 for 24).
Turn up the gruesome fun by serving jello (whether with or without alcohol) in these ominous Shot Syringes ($12 for 20).
Photos are so much better with on-theme accessories, like these Skeleton Props ($13).
They won't suck your blood (thankfully), but these Inflatable Vampire Coffin Cooler ($24) will keep your beverages cold.
Give your party a horror theme with this Bloody Weapons Garland ($8).
Every drink tastes better when you sip it from these Plastic Party Skull Cups ($11).
Nothing says "party" like balloons, and this Spooky Balloon Assortment ($10 for 35) is just the thing for a Halloween get together.
Whether you're incorporating a DIY candy station into the party or sending guests home with goodies, these adorable Halloween Party Treat Bags ($9) are just the thing.
Amazon PrimeHalloween DecorHalloween
