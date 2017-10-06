 Skip Nav
Adorable Handmade Frozen Costumes Worth Melting For

Do you want to build a costume? Come on, we can't delay . . . because Halloween is right around the corner!

Frozen costumes are definitely going to continue to be a hit on the trick-or-treat circuit this year, so if your kids are dreaming of Arendelle-inspired outfits, you've got to make sure they stand out. Not all of us have the skill or time to handcraft our kids' costumes every Halloween, but plenty of Etsy vendors are happy to do the job — score! Whether your child wants to dress up like Elsa or Olaf, there's a handmade costume to take their Halloween getup to the next level.

Handmade Kristoff Costume
$35
Buy Now
Olaf Tutu Costume
$35
Buy Now
Princess Anna Dress
$52
Buy Now
Frozen Tutu
$24
Buy Now
Handmade Fleece and Faux Fur Costume
$65
Buy Now
Crocheted Anna and Elsa Hats
$24
Buy Now
Princess Anna Costume
$28
Buy Now
Handmade Kristoff Costume
$28
Buy Now
Olaf Costume
$48
Buy Now
Kristoff Tunic
$65
Buy Now
Elsa Costume
$30
Buy Now
Princess Anna Tutu Dress
$69
Buy Now
Princess Elsa Costume
$42
Buy Now
Onesie and Hat Combo
$40
Buy Now
Handmade Braided Elsa Wig
$25
Buy Now
Kristoff-Inspired Round Skirt
$34
Buy Now
This Etsy seller offers a huge range of handmade Disney costumes for children, even creating different costumes for Frozen's Elsa and Anna based on specific movie moments ($60-$170) to suit your kids' favorite scenes.
This Handmade Kristoff Costume ($35) for little ones includes basically every detail of the outfit, down to the hat and gloves.
If your daughter loves goofy snowmen and shiny sparkles, this Olaf Tutu Costume ($35) is her perfect handmade Halloween outfit.
The cape that Anna dons after Elsa's coronation ball is one of the prettiest pieces in the entire Frozen movie, so it's important to nail it this Halloween. Try this Princess Anna Dress ($52).
This Frozen Tutu ($24) is absolutely perfect for infant Elsa fans. Simply pair with a white or blue t-shirt for a sweet costume this Halloween.
Another option for the young Kristoff fan is this Handmade Fleece and Faux Fur Costume ($65), which is made to order.
You've gotta be knit-in' me! These Crocheted Anna and Elsa Hats ($24 each) are warm enough to prevent frozen hearts all throughout Arendelle this Halloween.
You'd never guess that this sweet Princess Anna Costume ($28) is partially made of a children's apron! Simply pair with boots, braids, and a cape to create the perfect princess getup.
The most affordable option for your little Frozen fan's Kristoff getup is this Handmade Kristoff Costume ($28).
If you get jealous of your daughter's adorable Olaf Costume ($48), remember that it comes in adult sizes, too!
If your tyke wants to be comfortable during his trick-or-treat expedition, this Kristoff Tunic ($65) goes perfectly with a pair of cozy gray pants.
This Elsa Costume ($30) is as magical as the ice queen herself, and your kid is sure to wow her friends in it this Halloween.
This Princess Anna Tutu Dress ($69) looks perfectly comfy for a night of trick-or-treating and Halloween parties.
A tiny Princess Elsa Costume ($42) will have your little nugget looking like a fluffy ice princess in no time.
Infant Olaf-lovers, rejoice! This Onesie and Hat Combo ($40) has got your little covered!
This beautiful Handmade Braided Elsa Wig ($25) totally eliminates the need to struggle with your kiddo's Halloween hairdo.
This Kristoff-Inspired Round Skirt ($34) is super light and has just the right amount of sparkle.
