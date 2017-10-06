Adorable Handmade Frozen Costumes Worth Melting For

Do you want to build a costume? Come on, we can't delay . . . because Halloween is right around the corner!

Frozen costumes are definitely going to continue to be a hit on the trick-or-treat circuit this year, so if your kids are dreaming of Arendelle-inspired outfits, you've got to make sure they stand out. Not all of us have the skill or time to handcraft our kids' costumes every Halloween, but plenty of Etsy vendors are happy to do the job — score! Whether your child wants to dress up like Elsa or Olaf, there's a handmade costume to take their Halloween getup to the next level.