 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
17 Handmade Gifts That You Can Feel Good About Giving This Year — All Under $48

If you love giving thoughtful gifts during the holiday season, you're in luck; we made it easy to go above and beyond this year by finding unique, handmade choices. All of these gifts were made by small companies or even individuals in their homes. From fun beer games to pretty, personalized jewelry, we found presents that will help you cross everyone off on your list. The best part? They're all less then $48. Take a look at our favorites.

Related
Home Gifts Under $50 That Will Make You Run — Not Walk — to Anthropologie!
Berry Buddy
Travel Chess Set
Camilee Designs Rose Gold Bar Necklace
Renee Redesigns Rose Gold Drink Coasters
From Molly With Love Wild Rose Mask
Birdie Yarn Bowl
Soup and Crackers Bowl
Port Living Company Culinarium Concrete Holder
Kaya Soaps Lotion Set
Alpaca Geo Stripe Socks
Eye Glasses Holder
Over the Rainbow Paperweight
Handmade Wooden Foot Massager
Tooliks Rose Gold Circle Earrings
The Sudsy Soapery Natural Products Bath Bomb
Urban Concrete Design Concrete Succulent Holders
Beeropoly
Start Slideshow
Gifts Under $75Gifts Under $50Gifts Under $100Gifts For WomenHandmade GiftsPersonalized GiftsGift GuideStocking StuffersHolidayShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
UncommonGoods
Berry Buddy
from UncommonGoods
$46
UncommonGoods
Travel Chess Set
from UncommonGoods
$26
Rose Gold Bar Necklace
from amazon.com
$43
Rose Gold Drink Coasters
from amazon.com
$32
Wild Rose Mask
from amazon.com
$26
UncommonGoods
Birdie Yarn Bowl
from UncommonGoods
$48
UncommonGoods
Soup and Crackers Bowl
from UncommonGoods
$25
Port Living Company Culinarium Concrete Holder
from amazon.com
$39
Kaya Soaps Lotion Set
from amazon.com
$28
UncommonGoods
Alpaca Geo Stripe Socks
from UncommonGoods
$18
UncommonGoods
Eye Glasses Holder
from UncommonGoods
$18
UncommonGoods
Over the Rainbow Paperweight
from UncommonGoods
$44
UncommonGoods
Handmade Wooden Foot Massager
from UncommonGoods
$32
Tooliks Rose Gold Circle Earrings
from amazon.com
$20
Bath Bomb
from amazon.com
$11
Concrete Succulent Holders
from amazon.com
$30
UncommonGoods
Beeropoly
from UncommonGoods
$35
Shop More
UncommonGoods Clothes and Shoes SHOP MORE
UncommonGoods
Long Distance Touch Lamp
from UncommonGoods
$75
UncommonGoods
City Map Glass
from UncommonGoods
$14
UncommonGoods
Glass Garden Bells
from UncommonGoods
$70
UncommonGoods
Bedside Smartphone Vase
from UncommonGoods
$32
UncommonGoods
New York Times Custom Birthday Book
from UncommonGoods
$99.95
UncommonGoods Socks SHOP MORE
UncommonGoods
No. 2 Pencil Knee High Socks
from UncommonGoods
$10
UncommonGoods
Maki Socks - Salmon
from UncommonGoods
$14
UncommonGoods
Women's Soft Serve Socks
from UncommonGoods
$9
UncommonGoods
Summertime Stripes Nylon Compression Socks
from UncommonGoods
$32$24.99
UncommonGoods
Graceful Peacock Knee High Sock
from UncommonGoods
$12
UncommonGoods Women's Fashion SHOP MORE
UncommonGoods
Scratch Map Deluxe
from UncommonGoods
$32
Chronicle Books
Ticket Stub Diary
from UncommonGoods
$12
UncommonGoods
Calming Lavender Heat Pillow
from UncommonGoods
$35
UncommonGoods
Scratch Map
from UncommonGoods
$26
Chronicle Books
Travel Stub Diary
from UncommonGoods
$12
UncommonGoods Kitchen Tools AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
20 Affordable Gifts For Women in Their 20s
by Tara Block
Budget Tips
105 Awesome but Affordable Gifts For Men
by Macy Cate Williams
Summer
The 12 Kitchen Gadgets You Can't Live Without This Summer
by Krista Jones
Holiday Living
90+ Clever White Elephant Gifts That Won't Break the Bank
by Hilary White
UncommonGoods Clothes and Shoes AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
60+ of the Best Running Gifts For Women, Starting at $6
by Dominique Astorino
Gift Guide
30+ Stocking Stuffers Your Fitness-Loving Friend Will Go Bananas For
by Gina Florio
Valentine's Day
33 Valentine's Day Gifts For the Fit Guy in Your Life
by Lily Hiott-Millis
Gift Guide
100+ Gifts Your Man Will Love (and Actually Use!)
by Hilary White
UncommonGoods Kitchen AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Living
46 Affordable Gifts For Men in Their 20s
by Tara Block
Gift Guide
Be the Best Wedding Guest With These 15 Unique Gift Ideas
by Sarah Siegel
Gift Guide
21 Unique and Thoughtful Wedding Gifts — All Under $50
by Krista Jones
Budget Tips
43 Affordable Wedding Gifts For Under $50
by Ashley Paige
UncommonGoods Women's Fashion AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
26 Frugal Gifts For the Savvy Traveler — $25 and Under!
by Tara Block
Gift Guide
22 Unique Gifts That Will Leave Recipients Saying, "Wow, You're So Thoughtful!"
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
22 Thoughtful Gifts For the Grandpa Who Has Everything
by Krista Jones
Humor
15 Father's Day Gifts That Will Make Your Dad LOL
by Macy Cate Williams
UncommonGoods Clothes and Shoes AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
glam_karen
cara_kindlyunspoken
sarahtkbartlett
kathrine00021
UncommonGoods Women's Fashion AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
laniinlander
myplotofsunshine
moreturquoise
kathrine00021
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds