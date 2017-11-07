Handmade Gifts 2017
17 Handmade Gifts That You Can Feel Good About Giving This Year — All Under $48
If you love giving thoughtful gifts during the holiday season, you're in luck; we made it easy to go above and beyond this year by finding unique, handmade choices. All of these gifts were made by small companies or even individuals in their homes. From fun beer games to pretty, personalized jewelry, we found presents that will help you cross everyone off on your list. The best part? They're all less then $48. Take a look at our favorites.
Berry Buddy
$46
Travel Chess Set
$26
Birdie Yarn Bowl
$48
Soup and Crackers Bowl
$25
Alpaca Geo Stripe Socks
$18
Eye Glasses Holder
$18
Over the Rainbow Paperweight
$44
Handmade Wooden Foot Massager
$32
