Galloping Gargoyles! These Harry Potter Cooking Tools Add Magic to Your Kitchen

In the mood to add some magic to your kitchen, courtesy of Harry Potter cooking tools? You're in luck! Williams Sonoma has cast a spell on basic cookware and transformed it into the most enchanting Harry Potter-themed tools that you'll want to show off every day. The new Harry Potter collection is comprised of spatulas and aprons — in adult sizes and kid sizes to match — available in every Hogwarts house from the beloved series. So no matter if you're a certified Slytherin or Hufflepuff, or you're more of a sauté-vegetables or bake-a-cake kind of person, you'll find something that speaks straight to your soul. Shop all of the muggle-approved cooking products that'll have your kitchen feeling the tiniest bit like the Great Hall.