This Genius Harry Potter Towel Doubles As a Cape

Make bathing and beach going – heck, everything! – a bit more magical with this plush Harry Potter towel (£15, approximately $20). Sure, its drying abilities are handy, and the ornate Hogwarts Gryffindor crest that covers it is head-turning, but what really has us going gaga is that you can wear it as a cape! Yes, you read that correctly. The towel has a hood and front fasteners that allow it to double as a cape.

Kids will love it, but we think parents will really delight in having the cape float behind them as they run around the house shouting, "Expelliarmus!" and "Go Gryffindor!" Unfortunately, the towel is only available in the UK at this time . . . but maybe if we all petition the company, we can get it to sell internationally! Until then, us fans will have to satiate our Harry Potter appetite with Pendleton blankets, cooking spatulas, and clothing.

