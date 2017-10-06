 Skip Nav
Exclusive! Here's the Hatchimals Surprise You Can Only Get at Walmart

Yesterday, Spin Master blew everyone's minds with the announcement that its latest iteration of Hatchimals, Hatchimals Surprise, would include twin creatures within each hatching egg. Whether identical or fraternal, these adorable twins will interact with each other and your child (one twin the chatty sibling, the other the dance-loving sibling). Spin Master revealed that there would be two new species of Hatchimals within the bigger twin eggs — the Peacat and the Giraven — but Walmart is adding even more to the surprise with an exclusive species available only via its online and in-store shelves: the Zuffin.

The adorable creatures have working wings just like the Peacat and Giraven, but they sport sweet zebra stripes on pink, purple, and blue fur. Scroll through to see pictures of these exclusive twins, and grab your kiddos a Hatchimals Surprise Zuffin Egg ($65, includes bonus Hatchimals bracelet inside) today, only at Walmart.

Identical Zuffins
Fraternal Zuffins
Hatchimals "HFF" Bracelet
