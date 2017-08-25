 Skip Nav
Moms You Meet
The 13 Moms You Meet at the Grocery Store
Parenting
8 Things You Need to Know About Millennial Moms
Photography
This Is What a Water Birth Really Looks Like
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
15 Healthy School Breakfasts Kids Can Eat on the Go

You don't need to compromise on your child's nutrition in order to make those crazy weekday mornings a little easier. If you're in need of some portable breakfast options that your kiddo can eat while on the go, these are the recipes to consider. Not only are these 15 ideas healthy, but they'll also bring that much-needed convenience to your hectic schedule.

Blueberry Carrot Cake Breakfast Bars
Berry Oatmeal Breakfast Cookies
Fresh Parfaits to Go
Freezer Breakfast Sandwiches
Mini Salmon and Asparagus Frittatas
Double Chocolate Zucchini Muffins
Pizza Egg Muffins
Cranberry Pecan Banana Bread Muffins
French Toast Sticks
Cinnamon Vanilla Breakfast Protein Balls
Blueberry Muffin Breakfast Cookies
Oatmeal to Go
Raw Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Bites
Frozen Grape and Vanilla Coconut Smoothie
Whole Wheat Zucchini Carrot Muffins
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Kid-Friendly RecipesBreakfast RecipesHealthy BreakfastBreakfastBack To School
Join The Conversation
Healthy Recipes
Quick and Healthy Breakfasts That Take Mere Minutes to Make
by Jenny Sugar
Breakfast Smoothies For Weight Loss
Healthy Recipes
Lose Weight Faster With One of These 12 Breakfast Smoothies
by Leta Shy
Fall Smoothie Recipes
Fast and Easy
by Erin Cullum
Bento Boxes For Kids
Kid-Friendly Recipes
Mural Meals: Be Inspired by Beautiful Bento Boxes
by Angelica Marden
Giada De Laurentiis's Oatmeal
Giada De Laurentiis
The 1 Surprising Thing Giada De Laurentiis Eats For Breakfast
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds