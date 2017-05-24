 Skip Nav
If Your Kid Plays Sports, This Is the 1 Thing You Need to Buy — According to a Grateful Dad
Babies
Shutterbug: 10 Pictures to Take on Baby's First Day
Toddlers
WTF 3-Year-Olds?!
touching stories
Why This Mom Is Urging Dads Everywhere to "Take the God D*mn Photo"

Heart Guard Baseball Shirt For Kids

If Your Kid Plays Sports, This Is the 1 Thing You Need to Buy — According to a Grateful Dad

If you have a child who plays baseball, you most likely already know the importance of a helmet when they are batting or have heard stories recounting the joys of cup shopping with boys. But one dad wants parents to realize how important another piece of gear is.

In a viral Facebook post, John Curtin explains how a special shirt may have saved his son's life and hopes their story is shared with all parents. According to John, his 11-year-old was pitching when the batter hit "the hardest hit line drive" and the ball struck Ryan directly in his chest.

Luckily, the child was wearing a "heart guard" shirt that absorbed the impact and protected this vital organ. "He was in a lot of pain but a lot better than the alternative," John wrote. "The other coach is an EMT and said if [Ryan] didn't have that on, that he might have been giving my son CPR."

Dad Shares Important Sign For Parents Found at His Son's Baseball Game

This special shirt is designed to be worn under uniforms to protect players from potentially dangerous blows to their chest. These padded shirts are available for sports where direct hits to the chest are common including baseball, softball, and lacrosse and are available at most sporting-good stores. "It was one of the scariest moments I ever had with my kids. We are at urgent care getting chest X-rays now," John wrote. "Just some advice. $30 to $50 no brainer."

Health And SafetyParenting NewsHealth And WellnessLittle KidsBaseballSports
