This Dollhouse From Target's Chip and Joanna Gaines Line Is the Sweetest Gift Idea For Kids

Every time we want to get in the holiday spirit, we just look through Target's Chip and Joanna Gaines collection. The line, called Hearth & Hand With Magnolia, is filled with all sorts of home and lifestyle products. The best part is that everything is both stylish and affordable.

One of our favorite items the couple designed is this Wooden Dollhouse With Furniture ($130). It's such a sweet, nostalgic toy that will also seamlessly fit in with your existing decor. This dollhouse will be a wonderful surprise for a child to open on Christmas morning.

The little structure includes furniture, so all your kid needs is a few dolls and a big imagination. The dollhouse has three levels, complete with a kitchen, bedroom, family room, dining room, and bathroom. There's even a balcony, too. It's a fun and pretty present that your child can customize with even more miniature items.

We love the idea of handing down a tradition that you once had when you were younger, and we know that many moms enjoyed dollhouses as children too. This option will be available to purchase on Nov. 5, so be prepared! We have no doubt it will sell out faster than you can say "holiday shopping."