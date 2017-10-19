 Skip Nav
Parenting Tips and Advice
7 Tips That Make Going Back to Work After Maternity Leave Easier
Affordable Decor
Get Excited! Here Are Our 83 Favorite Items From Chip and Joanna Gaines's New Target Collection
Halloween
30 Insanely Creative Kid-Friendly No-Carve Pumpkins

Herman Miller Rocking Chair Recall

Parents Beware: This Rocking Chair Has Been Recalled

If rocking your little one to sleep in a Herman Miller Eames molded fiberglass armchair has become part of your bedtime routine, you may want to rethink that decision ASAP. The Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled the chair due to nine reports of people falling, six of which included bumps and cuts.

Think you have a recalled item? Check the model number for a sequence beginning with RFAR. The chairs were sold at Herman Miller stores in multiple colors between May 2013 and September 2017 for $650 (nonupholstered) and $890 (upholstered).

Related
Recall Alert! These Dressers From Target Are Dangerous to Children

The manufacturer asks that anyone who's affected by the recall stop using the product immediately and contact Herman Miller to return the product for a full refund. Have questions? Head to Herman Miller online at hermanmiller.com and click on "Recall Information" at the bottom of the page or email recall_info@hermanmiller.com. You can also call 866-866-3124 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. during business hours for more information.

Image Source: Herman Miller
Join the conversation
Parenting GearParenting NewsRecallsParenting
Parenting
This Mom Sums Up the "Rollercoaster Called Motherhood" in 1 Moving Post
by Murphy Moroney
Foster Child Finally Feels Joy at Disney World
Parenting
The Story Behind a Foster Child Finally Feeling "Joy" at Disney World Will Make You Melt
by Murphy Moroney
Stupid Things First-Time Parents Do Before Baby
Babies
4 Stupid Things First-Time Parents Do When Expecting
by Katharine Stahl
The Most Common Parenting Mistakes
Parenting
I'm a Family Psychologist and These Are the 20 Most Common Parenting Mistakes I See
by Fatherly
Why It's OK That Your Daughter Is Bossy
Parenting
Why Having a Bossy Girl is a Good Thing
by Laura Lifshitz
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds