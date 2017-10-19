Parents Beware: This Rocking Chair Has Been Recalled

If rocking your little one to sleep in a Herman Miller Eames molded fiberglass armchair has become part of your bedtime routine, you may want to rethink that decision ASAP. The Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled the chair due to nine reports of people falling, six of which included bumps and cuts.

Think you have a recalled item? Check the model number for a sequence beginning with RFAR. The chairs were sold at Herman Miller stores in multiple colors between May 2013 and September 2017 for $650 (nonupholstered) and $890 (upholstered).

The manufacturer asks that anyone who's affected by the recall stop using the product immediately and contact Herman Miller to return the product for a full refund. Have questions? Head to Herman Miller online at hermanmiller.com and click on "Recall Information" at the bottom of the page or email recall_info@hermanmiller.com. You can also call 866-866-3124 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. during business hours for more information.