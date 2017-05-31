 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Why 1 School Put Students Through a Lunch-Shaming "Roll Call"
Little Kids
Why You Shouldn't Care If I Cosleep With My Baby or Kid
Humor
Mom's Rant About a Themed Week at Her Kids' School Is the Laugh You Need Today
Family Travel
Why You 100% Need a Balloon in Your Pocket the Next Time You Travel With Kids

High School Holds Lunch-Shaming Roll Call

Why 1 School Put Students Through a Lunch-Shaming "Roll Call"

It seems like every week there's a new story on parents or kids being called out for the food packed in their lunchboxes or the lack of money in their accounts. But students are speaking out after one New Jersey school took things a step further by publicly giving students a serious ultimatum.

According to students at Fair Lawn High School, kids who owed lunch money were called out during an assembly and told they wouldn't receive their diplomas if they didn't settle their debt.

"Exactly like a roll call, and for [overdue library] books, the students called had to actually walk over to the stage and pick something up," Fair Lawn senior Benny Koval told The Daily Beast. "The first few names provoked a lot of laughter and name-calling."

ADVERTISEMENT

After the school's assembly took the surprising twist, Koval posted a video on Twitter that quickly went viral. "My high school's having a name & shame for students who owe lunch and/or book money," Koval wrote. "Admins say they won't graduate unless debts are covered." After the video spread online, strangers offered to pay off the students' debts so they could walk on graduation day.

The principal's secretary, Diane Knudsen, spoke to The Daily Beast about the situation and said that the assembly's roll call of indebted students was "not a ceremony." Instead she explained, "It's their obligation."

Although states like New Mexico are officially making "lunch shaming" against the law, the issue is still rampant, even in elementary school. In Arizona, a boy was recently stamped with the words "lunch money" after the school fed him even though his lunch account had run low, leaving the child humiliated.

Image Source: Flickr user Matt Chan
Join the conversation
Parenting NewsSchool LunchesHigh School
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Politics
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Olivia Villa's Poem About Being a Girl
Tweens and Teens
by Lauren Levy
Books That Will Change My Life
New Year
40+ Life-Changing Books to Read This Year
by Emily Co
Beauty Trends
by Sarah Siegel
Spanish Baby Girl Names
Babies
100 Beautiful Spanish Baby Girl Names to Consider
by Alessandra Foresto
Little Girl Cleans Veterans' Memorial Before Memorial Day
touching stories
by Kelsey Garcia
The Keepers Reddit Theories
The Keepers
by Brinton Parker
Pop Culture Graduation Cap Ideas
Humor
22 DIY Graduation Caps Inspired by Movies, TV Shows, and Pop Culture
by Macy Cate Williams
Girl Scout Stand Up to Neo-Nazi Photo Czech Republic
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Silicon Valley Companies Give Time Off to Protest
Donald Trump
Whoa: Companies Are Offering Time Off to Protest Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Causes Male Infertility?
Pregnancy
by Annie Gabillet
Shills Purifying Black Face Mask Review
Skin Care
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds