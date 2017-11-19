 Skip Nav
Holderness Thanksgiving Parody 2017

This Sia Parody About Hosting In-Laws at Thanksgiving Is Too Spot-On

Hosting Thanksgiving is no easy feast (see what we did there?), and for many a host, putting on a smile and envisioning the moment everyone goes home and you can get into your sweats is how we get through the day. The Holderness family knows what you've been through in Thanksgivings past and what you'll likely experience this year, between having in-laws over and listening to the inevitable political discussions that arise between your cousins. So they've created a hilarious parody in solidarity.

Through remixes of "Talk Dirty to Me," "Despacito," and "Chandelier" — in which Penn is dressed up hilariously as Maddie Ziegler/Sia while belting, "I want to scream cause the in-laws are here!" — the family walks us through the stages of Thanksgiving Day with our own families, from last-minute prepping and helping grandparents work the remote to watching everyone avoid the one food that you actually put some effort into making.

This Hilarious Parody Will Help You Navigate a Politics-Free Family Thanksgiving

Godspeed to us all this Thanksgiving.
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds