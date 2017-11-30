 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
This Is the Ultimate Nostalgic Holiday Bucket List to Complete With Your Kids
Tweens and Teens
What Happened When I Didn't Hold My Son to the Same Standards as My Daughters
Celebrity Moms
6 Times Chrissy Teigen Was Most Relatable to Breastfeeding Moms
Gift Guide
The 10 Coolest Tech Gifts For Kids Under 10 Years Old

Holiday Bucket List For Kids

This Is the Ultimate Nostalgic Holiday Bucket List to Complete With Your Kids

Everyone starts to get a bit nostalgic for their childhood once the holidays roll around, but as all parents know, the season can get a bit crazy once you have kids. If you want to celebrate the holiday season the same way you used to as a child, take a minute to slow down, tape this holiday bucket list to your fridge, and vow to complete all of the items before it's time to ring in the New Year.

Related
14 Holiday Traditions You Should Start With Your Family This Year
  1. Bake holiday cookies.
  2. And deliver a batch to the houses of friends and family.
  3. Make snow angels.
  4. Drink hot chocolate — with extra marshmallows.
  5. Wear matching pajamas.
  6. Have a Christmas movie marathon.
  7. Decorate your house with lights.
  8. Take a picture with the mall Santa.
  9. Create DIY holiday cards.
  10. Wrap gifts for friends and family.
  11. Have a gingerbread house competition.
  12. Decorate the Christmas tree.
  13. Go Christmas caroling.
  14. Make an ornament for the tree.
  15. Eat candy canes until everyone's hands are sticky.
  16. Have a snowball fight.
  17. Read holiday stories before bed every night.
  18. Go ice skating.
  19. Make a holiday playlist and dance around the house.
  20. Host an ugly Christmas sweater party.
  21. Open the Advent calendar together every morning.
  22. Build a snowman.
  23. Start a new family tradition.
  24. Drink eggnog.
  25. Take a drive around the neighborhood to find extravagantly decorated houses.
  26. Buy toys and canned food to donate to those less fortunate.
  27. Take a holiday-themed family photo.
Image Source: Flickr user Donnie Ray Jones
Join the conversation
Holiday For KidsFamily LifeHoliday
Holiday Food
Your Noche Buena Menu Is Set: These 16 Recipes Are What You're Making
by Emilia Benton
Toddler Re-Creates Model Uncle's Photos
Family Life
This Toddler Re-Creates His Uncle's Model Photos, and OMG, We Can't Decide Who's Cuter
by Perri Konecky
Gifts For Kids With Autism
Holiday For Kids
12 Amazing Gifts For Kids With Autism
by Melissa Brown
Kids Don't Need Toys to Have Fun
Family Life
This Mom's Post Proves Kids Don't Need to Spend Money to Have the "Best Day Ever"
by Victoria Messina
Slow-Cooker Root Beer Cocktail Meatballs
Holiday Food
Put a Twist on Tradition With Slow-Cooker Root Beer BBQ Cocktail Meatballs
by Becky Tarala
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds