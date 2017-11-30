This Is the Ultimate Nostalgic Holiday Bucket List to Complete With Your Kids

Holiday Bucket List For Kids
Everyone starts to get a bit nostalgic for their childhood once the holidays roll around, but as all parents know, the season can get a bit crazy once you have kids. If you want to celebrate the holiday season the same way you used to as a child, take a minute to slow down, tape this holiday bucket list to your fridge, and vow to complete all of the items before it's time to ring in the New Year.
- Bake holiday cookies.
- And deliver a batch to the houses of friends and family.
- Make snow angels.
- Drink hot chocolate — with extra marshmallows.
- Wear matching pajamas.
- Have a Christmas movie marathon.
- Decorate your house with lights.
- Take a picture with the mall Santa.
- Create DIY holiday cards.
- Wrap gifts for friends and family.
- Have a gingerbread house competition.
- Decorate the Christmas tree.
- Go Christmas caroling.
- Make an ornament for the tree.
- Eat candy canes until everyone's hands are sticky.
- Have a snowball fight.
- Read holiday stories before bed every night.
- Go ice skating.
- Make a holiday playlist and dance around the house.
- Host an ugly Christmas sweater party.
- Open the Advent calendar together every morning.
- Build a snowman.
- Start a new family tradition.
- Drink eggnog.
- Take a drive around the neighborhood to find extravagantly decorated houses.
- Buy toys and canned food to donate to those less fortunate.
- Take a holiday-themed family photo.
Image Source: Flickr user Donnie Ray Jones