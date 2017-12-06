 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
10 Holiday Crafts For Kids That Will Even Get Parents Excited For Christmas Break
Holiday For Kids
Straight From the North Pole: 50 Places to Put Your Elf on the Shelf
Kid Shopping
Exclusive! Here's the Hatchimals Surprise You Can Only Get at Walmart
Holiday Decor
It's Not Too Late! These 10 Ornament Sets Are All on Amazon and Under $15
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
10 Holiday Crafts For Kids That Will Even Get Parents Excited For Christmas Break

There's hardly a better time of year to spend quality time with your kids than the holidays. The festive season brings out so much love and joy, but it also seems to go by in a flash. In between watching Christmas movies, baking festive cookies, and, of course, eating all of those treats, you can also carve out some time to encourage your child's creative side. Help your kids feel the holiday spirit this season by having them create keepsakes for years to come with some of our favorite holiday crafts for kids.

Related
25 Holiday Jokes That Will Make Your Kids Belly-Laugh Like Santa
Christmas Story Stones
Handprint Christmas Tree
Santa Beard
Reindeer Thumbprint Ornaments
Wood Slice Santas
No-Sew Sock Snowman
Fingerprint Ornaments
Snowflake Yarn Art
Acorn Marble Ornament
Ombré Christmas Tree Garland
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Kid Activities Kid CraftsHoliday For KidsLittle KidsKid ActivitiesKidsChristmasCraftsHolidayDIY
Little Kids
Don't Miss These Black Friday Toy Deals That Will Help You Save Money!
by Katharine Stahl
Star Wars Lightsaber Chopsticks
Holiday Entertainment
Star Wars Lightsaber Chopsticks Are a Weird, Wonderful Thing We Can Get Behind
by Laura Marie Meyers
YouTube Rules For Kids
Little Kids
YouTube Just Made 5 Important Changes to Ensure Your Child's Safety
by Laurel Elis
DIY Secret Santa Gifts
Gift Guide
20 DIY Gifts That Will Make Your Secret Santa Smile From (Rosy) Cheek to Cheek
by Sara Ahmed
Fire Safety Tips For Kids
Little Kids
10 Fire Safety Tips That Will Teach Your Kids More Than Stop, Drop, and Roll
by Sara Ahmed
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds