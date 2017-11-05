 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
8 Stores That Do Home Decor as Well (and Cheaply) as Target

People who like shopping at Target really like shopping at Target. Some people might see it as a top destination for makeup, toiletries, groceries, household necessities, and clothing only, but it's also quickly becoming a favorite of home decor fans. It's easy to see why: the store carries modern, trendy, and classic pieces that are unbeatably priced. And you've got to love its free shipping over $35!

If you're looking to branch out and consider other options for your furniture and home accent needs without sacrificing your style or budget, there are a few other stores and online retailers you should definitely check out. The eight ahead have something to offer to the Target home decor enthusiast.

Three-Seater Sofa
$700
from hayneedle.com
Buy Now
Pink Marble Cutting Board
$25
from paulmichaelcompany.com
Buy Now
Wallpaper
$119
from cb2.com
Buy Now
Writing Desk
$192
from wayfair.com
Buy Now
Safavieh Rug
$70
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Kohl's Artwork
Stratton Home Decor "Family" Wire Script Wall Decor
$44.99 $22.49
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Artwork
Faux Fur Pillow
$25
from worldmarket.com
Buy Now
Faux Fur Throw Blanket
$46
from dotandbo.com
Buy Now
Hayneedle
Paul Michael Company
CB2
Wayfair
Amazon Prime
Kohl's
World Market
Dot & Bo
Start Slideshow
Affordable DecorDecor ShoppingTarget
Shop Story
Read Story
Three-Seater Sofa
from hayneedle.com
$700
Pink Marble Cutting Board
from paulmichaelcompany.com
$25
Wallpaper
from cb2.com
$119
Writing Desk
from wayfair.com
$192
Safavieh Rug
from amazon.com
$70
Kohl's
Stratton Home Decor "Family" Wire Script Wall Decor
from Kohl's
$44.99$22.49
Faux Fur Pillow
from worldmarket.com
$25
Faux Fur Throw Blanket
from dotandbo.com
$46
Shop More
Kohl's Artwork SHOP MORE
Kohl's
Americanflat ''Always Remember, You Are Loved'' Framed Wall Art
from Kohl's
$114.99$68.99
Kohl's
Trademark Fine Art Flora Bella Ornate Framed Wall Art
from Kohl's
$114.99$68.99
Kohl's
Trademark Fine Art Flora Bella Canvas Wall Art
from Kohl's
$89.99$53.99
Kohl's
Metaverse Art Simple Peapods Framed Wall Art
from Kohl's
$89.99$53.99
Fathead
Xavier Muskateers Logo Wall Decals
from Kohl's
$89.99
Kohl's Artwork AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Decor Shopping
29 Chic Geode Decor Products to Heal Your Home
by Kelsey Garcia
Holiday Living
24 Presents the Pit Bull Owner on Your List Will Fall in Love With
by Hedy Phillips
Gift Guide
100+ Gifts For Everyone on Your Holiday List
by Alessandra Foresto
Holiday Living
50 Festive Christmas Decorations For $25 or Less!
by Macy Cate Williams
Kohl's Artwork AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
teacherfashionista
interiordesign.ig
missyonmadison
inmyclosetblog
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds