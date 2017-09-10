How to Build Boys' Self-Esteem
5 Ways to Give Your Son a Confidence Boost
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
5 Ways to Give Your Son a Confidence Boost
When it comes to building a child's confidence, boys and girls are not necessarily created equal. Yes, both genders can suffer from low self-esteem, and they can both benefit from a little extra praise. But because boys tend to be less in touch with their emotions, it may take some subtler methods to raise their self-esteem.
Here are a few ways to help turn your son into a confident young man.
0previous images
-26more images