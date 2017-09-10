 Skip Nav
I'm Not Ashamed of My 2 C-Sections, So Don't Try to Make Me Feel Bad
5 Ways to Give Your Son a Confidence Boost

When it comes to building a child's confidence, boys and girls are not necessarily created equal. Yes, both genders can suffer from low self-esteem, and they can both benefit from a little extra praise. But because boys tend to be less in touch with their emotions, it may take some subtler methods to raise their self-esteem.

Here are a few ways to help turn your son into a confident young man.

Build His Emotional Vocabulary
Celebrate His Nonphysical Strengths
Do Things He Likes to Do
Get Him a Job
Encourage His Uniqueness
