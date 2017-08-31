5 Ways to Care For Your Skin When There's a Bun in Your Tattooed Oven

When you got that intricate flower tattoo across your belly as a carefree 20-something, you may not have been thinking of what would happen to it down the line once you decided to get pregnant. Or maybe you did think of it, did it anyway, and now need help figuring out how to preserve it — good for you, badass.

Either way, tattoos are meaningful, expensive, and permanent, so it's important to care for them as best as possible not only when you first get one but also when you're pregnant — and this doesn't only include belly tattoos. Even if you have just a tiny one on your hip, you might want to read through these five tips for caring for your skin while pregnant to make sure your ink stays as pristine as possible.