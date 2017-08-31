How to Deal With Difficult PTA Moms (With Dignity)

Think that getting your kids geared up for the classroom is the toughest part of heading back to school? Think again! The true challenge is how to handle those sometimes not-so-nice PTA moms. We've all ended up in sticky situations with other parents before, and we'll all end up in them again. But our hope is that next time, you'll be well-prepared. Here, how to cope with five classic classroom mom types — with grace and ease.