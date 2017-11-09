How Christina and Tarek El Moussa Shocked Everyone by Becoming More Successful Than Ever Postsplit

Happy 7th Birthday #TaylorReese .... Smart, Fun, Funny, Sassy, Sweet and Beautiful. Taylor you are the most amazing little girl and I'm so lucky to be your mama. Love you more than the 🌝🌙⭐️ A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Sep 22, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

It's easy to forget, but Christina and Tarek El Moussa are still in the middle of all the messy legal drama that comes with an ongoing divorce. In fact, it hasn't even been a full year since the two made the shockingly public announcement that they had split, and in that time there have been some tense moments, like Tarek filing for spousal support or when Christina said Tarek was jealous of her then-boyfriend. But despite their personal conflicts, the former couple's shared businesses have never been more successful. In fact, their HGTV show Flip or Flop has had its highest ratings ever after the split, and Tarek has been vocal on social media about how their just-wrapped season is the best yet. He captioned a recent Instagram post: "WE ARE ON FIRE!!! another season 7 Flip or Flop house is done!!! We are working as hard as possible to bring you the best show possible!" In addition to their TV show, the two are coexecutive producing Chi-Town Flip and run a real estate workshop business together.

Then there's that other tremendous job of raising their two young children, daughter Taylor (7) and son Brayden (2). For certain, it hasn't always been easy — during a particularly tense period this Summer, they decided it would be in everyone's best interest to host separate birthday parties for their son — but no matter what is going on in their personal lives, they always prioritize their children. One look at Christina's or Tarek's Instagram and it's clear that they both genuinely delight in parenting. Christina and Tarek recently celebrated Taylor's birthday together and even attended an Anaheim Ducks hockey game as a family. Divorces are hard under the best of circumstances, but when your livelihoods are infrangible, things are a lot more complicated. Despite the odds and the many naysayers who said Flip or Flop was done, these HGTV stars are not only making it work but are also doing better than ever professionally.