Horrible Home Smells — and Pro Tips to Get Rid of Them

From playtime to potty time, so much happens in our homes — and it's inevitable that some of these activities have their own distinct scents that are not all pleasant. To find out what the most common undesirable odors are and, more importantly, how to get rid of them, we spoke to pro Mandy Ciccarella. She's the Air/Dish communications manager at Procter and Gamble, the parent company for air freshener guru Febreze. Find out what she had to say ahead.