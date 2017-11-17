 Skip Nav
50 Things You Can Do Right Now to Put a Smile on Your Partner's Face

Life is beautiful, but it can also be pretty hectic sometimes. Between trying to keep those tiny humans you call your kids alive, keeping a house clean and organized, and work piling up, it's easy to let precious time with your partner slip away. Your coparent is your partner in crime, the person you love beyond measure, and the one you turn to when things get rough. They keep you steady, give you hope, and help add humor to the dull and gloomy days. In order to make sure you keep showing your love for them over and over, here are 50 things you can do right now that will put a smile on their face.

Spend some quality time with their family.
Watch a sunset or a sunrise with them.
Spend some time relaxing outdoors.
Go for a long walk or an urban hike.
Grab a bottle of wine and relax under the stars.
Plan a craft that you can do together.
Get inspired by beach living and spend some time relaxing in the sun.
Send them little messages throughout the boring workday.
Don't underestimate the power of a big surprise hug.
Be goofy with them, since laughing really is the best medicine.
Give them a warm towel as they come out of the shower.
A passionate kiss is always welcome and appreciated.
Let them have control of the TV to watch what they want or play their games.
Put away the phone and have a technology-free conversation.
It doesn't matter if you're good — just dance with your partner.
Little gifts don't have to be pricey to show that you were thinking about them.
Take a selfie together, even if they hate it in the moment.
Go for a bike ride and explore a new part of town.
Hold their hand tight and with purpose.
Pour them a hot cup of coffee or tea in the morning.
Let them know how much you appreciate something small that they do.
Send them a sweet text beginning with, "Remember when . . ."
Read a book together and talk about it as you go.
Let them pick the music, even if it's something terrible.
Take care of a hated chore.
Give them some quiet time to catch up on some reading.
Treat them to a favorite bottle of something special.
Give them time to take a restful nap.
Light a candle to make the room smell great or to set the mood at dinner.
Do the dishes so they can have some more quality storytime.
Send them a sweet photo of your kid that you've been saving.
