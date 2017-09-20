These Expert-Recommended Tips Will Ensure Your Kid Grows Up to Be Resilient AF

Sure, you've read in all the parenting books about how important it is to teach your children how to be resilient, but it's easier said than done. How do you discuss with a little kid how important it is to get back up after you've been knocked down? And what's the best way to model this behavior for them in your own daily life?

If you look at a breakdown by generation, studies have found that kids today are actually less resilient than those from previous generations. And what's to blame? Electronics. That's right. Your kid's iPad can be blamed for the regression, since they've been found to cause children to retreat into a fictional cyberworld that cripples their ability to act resilient when faced with real-life setbacks.

Dr. Michael J. Bradley, a licensed clinical psychologist, PhD, and the author of Crazy Stressed, has tips to help your kid learn how to use past mistakes to tackle their problems head on without giving up or growing frustrated.