20 Things to Do With All Those Leftover Glass Baby Food Jars

Shutterbug: 10 Pictures to Take on Baby's First Day
My Goal of Parenthood: Don't Raise Assh*les
120 Kids' Birthday Party Themes to Celebrate Your Child's Big Day
Recycling's great, but upcycling is both fun and productive! Baby food pouches may be slowly overtaking traditional glass jars when it comes to little ones' pureed food, but that doesn't mean the ubiquitous jars aren't taking up precious space on mama's countertop. Before dumping them in the recycle bin, check out some interesting ways the jars can live a second life — your counter and the environment will thank you!

Desk Organizer
Pincushion
Photo Jars
Hanging Vases
Advent Calendar
Spice Jars
Lego Storage Jars
Party Favors
Hair-Band Holders
Bug-Catching Jars
Colorful Shakers
Fabric Tea Lights
Jar Oil Lamps
Home Spa Gifts
Glass Chandelier
Play-Doh Holders
Terrariums
Paint Jars
Snow Globes
Baby-Shower Crafts
Jessica2723703 Jessica2723703 5 years
What did you use to hold them onto the plate? I'd really like to try and make a similar one to this.
Assistant-Community-Manager Assistant-Community-Manager 5 years
Such cute options! I love all of the jars with chalkboard lids- so versatile!
Cleona2719499 Cleona2719499 5 years
I never thought of using a jar as a photo jar. That's cute. That's my favorite out of all pictured.
