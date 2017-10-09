5 Ways to Stay Connected to Your Kids Without Being a Helicopter Mom

Making confident and smart choices for you and your family gives you total boss status. We've partnered with Total Wireless to offer tips and tricks for making family life more organized, efficient, and fun.

Between work, school, after-school activities, practices, games, and the general humdrum of life as a mom boss, it's no wonder I often feel like a member of an Olympic relay race team, having quick interactions with family members as I pass the baton and race to another activity. While regular game nights and movie nights are a fun way to get the family together in one place, having quick touchpoints throughout the week is an easy way to make sure kids know they have your attention.

Here are five ways I like to stay connected with my kids: