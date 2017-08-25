 Skip Nav
19 Things That Only Working Moms Will Understand
These Are the 32 Books From Your Childhood That Your Kids Should Have
Here Are the 50 Books Your Child Should Read Before They Turn 12
10 Ways to Stop Micromanaging Your Kids Before You Become a Permanent Helicopter Parent

It's great to be an involved parent, but once that passion turns into overbearing behaviors, you need to take a major step back — both physically and mentally. Not only does micromanaging your child prevent him or her from maturing, it also keeps them from learning vital problem-solving skills, independence, and important life lessons. Instead of being the helicopter parent on the playground, learn how to redirect those overbearing impulses before your fears turn into anxiety or depression in your child. These are 10 important tips that will help you to stop hovering over your child before they become too dependent.

Recognize the Signs
Focus on the Positives
Detach Worrying From Love
Avoid Labels
Physically Remove Yourself
Find the Source
Do Less
Let Them Be in Control
Hold Them to the Same Standards at Home
Don’t Go Running at Every Call
