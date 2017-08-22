How to Tame Your Kid’s Sweet Tooth in Time For Halloween

Recently, I was talking to one of my best friends, the mom of two young girls, after their family took a trip. She and her husband had gotten into a fight about their children's sugar-laced vacation diet. "He told me he was going to make me eat the same foods I let them eat and see how I felt," she told me, half laughing, half angry.

The story was told in the context of "Aren't husbands the worst?" — a talking point for pretty much every wife and mother of small children I know — but I had to admit that it made me think about my own children's diets vs. my own. While I tell myself that I don't eat all the cookies, ice cream, popsicles, and suckers that I let my kids, ages 6 and 3, indulge in pretty much daily because my metabolism couldn't take it, I'm also pretty sure that my stomach, mood, and sleep schedule would be equally affected.

Yes, my kids, probably like yours, are sugar-obsessed. They haven't met a candy bar, frozen confection, or frosted baked good that they didn't want to instantly consume. They beg for dessert while still eating dinner; know that trips to the dentist, doctor, and hairdresser end with suckers; and have memorized the closest ice cream shop to all of our favorite restaurants. It gets even worse at Grandma's house, where I've had to empty out a candy drawer and insist it not be refilled more than once.

If you're struggling with your kids' sugar consumption (if your child regularly eats large amounts of sugar, has mood swings or trouble sleeping, claims to be constantly hungry, and has difficulty focusing, consider them addicted), here are a few ways you can help them cut the sweets and get on a healthier track.