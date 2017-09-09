 Skip Nav
How to Build a Home That Boosts Self-Esteem
45+ Gender-Reveal Cakes to Inspire Your Big Unveiling
21 Things You Didn't Know About Yourself Until You Became a Mom
7 Signs Your Son May Be a Bully

Every school has one. The kid who teases everyone in the classroom. The one who pushes others around — literally and figuratively. The boy who the students say is a bully. We all pray that our son won't become a victim, but what if your little guy is the one doing the attacking? You may think, "no, not my son," but it's possible that love makes you blind to his bad behavior. So how can you tell if he is a bully? We rounded up seven classic signs that your son is the boy all his classmates fear.

He Gets Frustrated Easily
He Is Overly Competitive
He Is Exclusive With His Friendships
He Blames Others For His Problems
His Friends Aren't So Nice
He Shows Agressive Behavior
He Has Trouble at School
kjforce kjforce 3 years

Thank you for bringing this issue to attention as it is imperative to address it asap...although this can also be due to a way of getting attention, teasing siblings, and shock therapy ( to parents ) are commonly used. Regular discussions with your children one on one is an excellent way to discovering how and why they interpret and react as they do.
Evidently you hit a nerve on this one...thus the feedback you rec'd...good write...

AngelaHunter37744 AngelaHunter37744 3 years

Lol I thought that, my son is ADHD with ASD traits (being assessed for the latter) and he's been bullied through school by children who are true bullies because he sticks out like a sore thumb.

RuthEpps RuthEpps 3 years

This list applies to boys and girls. This is not unique to boys. The only difference I would say is in the acceptance of aggressive behaviour. I have seen so many parents accept their sons behavior as "boys will be boys:" rather than blatant aggressive behaviour. Tackling, wrestling and general very tactical behavior is not acceptable and should not be encouraged as boy behavior.
