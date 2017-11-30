 Skip Nav
Humans of New York Big Brother Video

Watch These Adorable Kids Explain Sibling Love — and Prepare to Sob

"The job of a big brother is easy. It's mostly like taking care and protecting your little brother." These are the sweet words of an impossibly adorable big brother in a recent Humans of New York video. The video is less than a minute long, but in a short amount of time, it conveys the tender relationship between a younger sibling and an older one, and the brothers explain how it works in the simplest of terms.

"I'm responsible for him, because I'm his big brother," the big bro says. The little brother enthusiastically explains that his brother gave him something special: "A leaf!" It's every parent's dream for their children to maintain this level of connection well into adulthood, and this dynamic is a precious one to see. Watch the heartwarming interaction for yourself above and prepare to let out an audible, "Awwww."

Touching StoriesHumans Of New YorkParenting
