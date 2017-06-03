11 Homemade Ice Cream Treats Both Moms and Kids Will Love

Nothing screams Summer like ice cream, but you don't have to run to your favorite ice cream shop every time you have a craving. Ice cream makers can be found pretty inexpensively (Cuisinart makes a great one for under $100). After you're up and churning, we've found 11 homemade ice cream treats that will appeal to kids of all ages — and their parents. From gelato-topped cupcakes and ice-cream-stuffed waffle sandwiches to unique recipes that will make your ice cream taste like strawberry Pop-Tarts, oatmeal cookies, or bananas and peanut butter, these treats are sure to add some cool, tasty fun to your Summer! Keep clicking to find your favorite sweet treat.