To the Mom Staying in the Unhappy Marriage For Her Kids
Idris Elba Reading Kids Bedtime Stories Is Surprisingly Soothing AF

Grab a blanket and some pillows, because Idris Elba is reading bedtime stories aloud to raise awareness for Project Literacy — and it's the most relaxing thing to happen to anyone with an internet connection.

Elba, who's lent his voice to kiddie flicks like Zootopia and Finding Dory, is probably best known to parents for his role in the HBO series The Wire. The star partnered with Project Literary in an attempt to close the reading gap between people who know how to read and those who are yet to master the skill.

In order to raise money for the cause, Elba read The Little Chicken Named Pong-Pong by Wanda Steward — and his voice could literally lull an entire room of kids hopped up on sugar to sleep.

Viewers can also take part in improving literacy levels by downloading Steward's adorable book about a chicken trying to figure out why it's raining acorns . . . for free. For every download, Pearson (the company behind the campaign) will donate $1 to adult literacy charities, up to $10,000.

