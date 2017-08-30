These Father-Daughter Illustrations Are Sweet Enough to Make a Grown Man Cry

It's hard to put into words why the relationship between a father and a daughter is so special. Perhaps that's why Ukrainian artist Snezhana Soosh decided to use watercolor paints.

In her recent series of Instagram illustrations, Soosh depicts the sweet-yet-silly bond between a dad and his little girl, whether it's braiding her hair or giving up a sizable portion of a king-size bed to make sure she sleeps soundly. Although the magic captured in the drawings focuses on one very loving dad (and his adorable daddy's girl), there are some any parent can relate to, like the need to look away from that massive pile of work to enjoy imaginary tea time . . . or play a rousing game of hide-and-seek.

We hope Soosh continues to paint these beautiful depictions of fatherly love — they serve as wonderful reminders that there are no limits to the ways a daddy can love his daughter.