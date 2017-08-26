Intense Birth Photos
25 NSFW Birth Photos That Are So Stunning, You Won't Be Able to Look Away
Because birth happens to be particularly messy and painful, people typically capture the prebaby excitement and the postbaby glow — not the actual birth itself.
However, not only is this life-changing moment something you'll want to remember for the rest of your life, but it's also a time that is incredibly stunning — despite the medical aspects necessary to bring a child into the world. Check out these 25 raw birth photos that are so incredibly stunning, you won't be able to look away — in spite of their graphic nature.
