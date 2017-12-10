A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Dec 9, 2017 at 10:35am PST

Jana Kramer has a message for all parents who have experienced the grief of a miscarriage. The 34-year-old actress recently revealed she suffered the loss of a child on Instagram. "Today I am 1-3," she wrote on Saturday along with a photo of her sonogram. "I debated posting this for the exact reason why it's a silent struggle. I don't want I'm sorry or sympathy. I just don't want to feel alone." The former One Tree Hill star went on to share that it wasn't the first time she had ever miscarried a pregnancy.

"When I first found out I was pregnant I wanted to shout it from the rooftop but I know for reasons like this we have to wait. So because we don't tell many, we have to suffer silently...and suffering silently was my thing in the past, but it's not now."

Jana reassured both women and men that she would use her social media as a platform for them to share their stories and be there for one another. "For the women out there who have miscarried in the past and need support and a place to grieve their little one lost or to those in the thick of it like me who are currently grieving and in pain, let us all be there for each other," she wrote.

"You don't need to feel alone and maybe that's me talking to myself but if you need a place to share, I'm here for you...and all of us are (and guys too. We sometimes silence your voice because you feel bad to express how it's made u feel so let this be a safe place for you too)" Although she admitted that she was "knee deep in crying and trying to listen to God," Jana ended her emotional post on a positive note about healing and told her fans how much she loved them. And we're sending our love right back at Jana!