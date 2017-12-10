 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Jana Kramer's Post About Her Recent Miscarriage Will Shatter Your Heart
Parenting
This Mother's Reaction to Her Son's Fit of Anger Can Teach Us All a Lesson in Parenting
Humor
34 Elf on the Shelf Ideas That Will Make You and the Kids LOL
Kid Shopping
50+ STEM Toys Your Kid Can Learn Valuable Skills From

Jana Kramer Opens Up About Her Recent Miscarriage

Jana Kramer's Post About Her Recent Miscarriage Will Shatter Your Heart

A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on

Jana Kramer has a message for all parents who have experienced the grief of a miscarriage. The 34-year-old actress recently revealed she suffered the loss of a child on Instagram. "Today I am 1-3," she wrote on Saturday along with a photo of her sonogram. "I debated posting this for the exact reason why it's a silent struggle. I don't want I'm sorry or sympathy. I just don't want to feel alone." The former One Tree Hill star went on to share that it wasn't the first time she had ever miscarried a pregnancy.

"When I first found out I was pregnant I wanted to shout it from the rooftop but I know for reasons like this we have to wait. So because we don't tell many, we have to suffer silently...and suffering silently was my thing in the past, but it's not now."

Jana reassured both women and men that she would use her social media as a platform for them to share their stories and be there for one another. "For the women out there who have miscarried in the past and need support and a place to grieve their little one lost or to those in the thick of it like me who are currently grieving and in pain, let us all be there for each other," she wrote.

Related
Women Reveal the Things People Said to Them After Miscarrying, and It's Heartbreaking

"You don't need to feel alone and maybe that's me talking to myself but if you need a place to share, I'm here for you...and all of us are (and guys too. We sometimes silence your voice because you feel bad to express how it's made u feel so let this be a safe place for you too)" Although she admitted that she was "knee deep in crying and trying to listen to God," Jana ended her emotional post on a positive note about healing and told her fans how much she loved them. And we're sending our love right back at Jana!

Join the conversation
Jana KramerMiscarriage
2016 Election
Here's What Those Russian Facebook Ads We've Been Hearing About Actually Look Like
by Chelsea Hassler
Things Millennials Do
Humor
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Messenger App For Kids
Parenting
Facebook Rolled Out a Kid Version of Its Messenger App — and Reactions Are Mixed
by Murphy Moroney
Boy Frames Elf on the Shelf After Mom Creates Funny Setup
Holiday For Kids
This Is Officially the Most Hilarious Example of How Elf on the Shelf Can Go Horribly, Horribly Wrong
by Kate Schweitzer
Why I Deleted My Facebook App
Facebook
The 1 Move That Made Me a Better Mom, Instantly
by Denise Stirk
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds