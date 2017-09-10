 Skip Nav
To the Mom Staying in the Unhappy Marriage For Her Kids
Jenna Dewan Tatum's Daughter Does Her Makeup

Jenna Dewan Tatum's 4-Year-Old Did Her Crazy Makeup, and That's Not Even What We're Gawking At

A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on

Jenna Dewan Tatum has had plenty of enviable beauty looks, but none have been quite as memorable as this one.

The celebrity mom shared a . . . how do we put this? . . . colorful photo on Instagram that showcased the result of having her makeup done by her 4-year-old daughter Everly.

"Evie just might take over the beauty industry one day," Jenna wrote. "Her finest work, I dare say."

It's honestly hard to look away from the purple shimmer eye shadow, the bold choice of adding mustache-like brown lines above the lip and the pop of red at the tip of her nose, but we did manage to spot something else in this snapshot that has us obsessed. Check out that gallery wall in the background! Clearly, Jenna and husband Channing not only encourage their child's creative pursuits, but they are true fans of her work — you can see a bevy of homemade paint projects taped up from floor to ceiling.

Keep up the good work, Everly! Like your mom, we expect great things from you.

