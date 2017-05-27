Hearing Jennifer Garner Telling Kids to Go the F*ck to Sleep Will Be the Highlight of Your Day

When it comes to celebrity moms, no one epitomizes the role quite like Jennifer Garner. The mom-of-three (Violet, 10, Seraphina, 7, and Sam, 4) personifies the role of the modern mom both on screen and off. But sometimes, even celebrity moms really just want their kids to go to sleep. And they're just as likely to lose their patience as we are, begging their kids to just go to sleep already.

Which is probably why hearing the star of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day and the upcoming Miracles From Heaven read Adam Mansbach's expletive-filled children's book Go the F*ck to Sleep for Vanity Fair is a video made in heaven.

Lounging poolside, Garner, who's been extremely candid about her split from Ben Affleck recently, uses her trademark sugary-sweet voice to implore her children to go to bed with lines like, "I know you're not thirsty, that's bullsh*t, stop lying. Lie the f*ck down, my darling, and sleep."

Watch the video and enjoy, knowing that you're not alone in your expletive-filled nightly routine!