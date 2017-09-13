 Skip Nav
Babies
Here's What I Regret From My First Year of Motherhood
Photography
Why Every Woman Needs to See These Unretouched Photos of Postpartum Bodies
Little Kids
Little Girl Thought This Bride Was a Real-Life Princess and We Can't Stop Swooning

Jessica Biel Interview on Son's Sleep

Jessica Biel Has the Same Obsession With 2-Year-Old Sleep as You Do, And It's Hilarious

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

Want to really piss off Jessica Biel? Go to her house and awaken her sleeping toddler.

"God forbid [Silas] wakes up in the middle of the night . . . you know, if you wake my kid up in the middle of the night by accident, you're dead to me," she said during her recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. "If you come in my house, and you do some crazy thing, and you make too much noise, you turn on the music, you're out."

Related
Jessica Biel Posted a Photo of Her Meal in the Shower Because Mom Life Is Hard

Although her son's sleep is a major issue in her and husband Justin Timberlake's home, she's also dealing with a few other incredibly relatable things – namely how "every square inch" is covered in kid stuff.

"If it's not the hopeful chocolate, it's stickers and Play-Doh and gak and crumbs and who knows," she said. "Everything is covered with everything."

When Jessica started lamenting the "terrible twos," Stephen could tell this was her first child. As he said, "If you say 'terrible twos' it means you've never had a three-year-old."

Jessica confirmed that she's heard as much: "The 3-year-olds are called three-teens because they're so insane," she told Colbert. "They're just like having tiny teenagers, which is way worse than having big teenagers."

Oh, Jessica. Get some sleep – you'll need it.

Join the conversation
Parenting VideosCelebrity MomsToddlersJessica Biel
Join The Conversation
Babies
Mom's Warning About Aerosol Sunscreens Needs to Be Read by Every Parent
by Alessia Santoro
Understanding Your Toddler
Toddlers
5 Things No One Ever Told You About Raising a Toddler (but You Need to Know)
by Rebecca Gruber
Kate Hudson Calls Having a C-Section Lazy
Babies
by Murphy Moroney
Pink Breastfeeding Her Son Instagram Photo July 2017
Pink
Pink's Badass Breastfeeding Selfie Is Proof That Moms Really Can Do It All
by Terry Carter
Teen Takes Toddler Brother to Class With Her
Tweens and Teens
This Story Behind a Teen Sitting in Class With Her Toddler Brother Is What You Need Today
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds