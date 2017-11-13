Toy Story's Jessie and Rex Have Arrived at Hollywood Studios in Disney World!

We're all busy counting down the days until Toy Story Land at Walt Disney World finally opens. So far, we've seen one favorite character make his debut — when the Slinky Dog Dash coaster rolled in to the park — and now get ready for another exciting development!

Jessie and Rex the dinosaur just arrived at Toy Story Land, where they will be residents when the park officially opens in Summer 2018.

"Jessie and Rex became the first Toy Story characters to be installed in Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios earlier this week," said Disney. "According to their storyline, Rex and Jessie decided to help Andy build a roller coaster using his Mega Coaster Play Kit in his backyard by stringing up the lights on towers of blocks. Rex, of course, has got tangled up in the lights, but Jessie is nearby to help."

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the Slinky Dog coaster, the land will also have a dining experience called Woody's Lunch Box, an Alien Swirling Saucers attraction, and more. Watch the video ahead to see the characters officially land in the happiest place on earth.