 Skip Nav
Pregnancy
This Mom Had a Maternity Shoot at Target For Her Rainbow Baby — It'll Feed Your Soul
Star Wars
The 12 Coolest Star Wars Toys For Your Little Jedi — Right in Time For the Holidays
Holiday For Kids
The Best 60+ Gifts For 5-Year-Olds

Jessie and Rex Toy Story Land

Toy Story's Jessie and Rex Have Arrived at Hollywood Studios in Disney World!

We're all busy counting down the days until Toy Story Land at Walt Disney World finally opens. So far, we've seen one favorite character make his debut — when the Slinky Dog Dash coaster rolled in to the park — and now get ready for another exciting development!

Jessie and Rex the dinosaur just arrived at Toy Story Land, where they will be residents when the park officially opens in Summer 2018.

"Jessie and Rex became the first Toy Story characters to be installed in Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios earlier this week," said Disney. "According to their storyline, Rex and Jessie decided to help Andy build a roller coaster using his Mega Coaster Play Kit in his backyard by stringing up the lights on towers of blocks. Rex, of course, has got tangled up in the lights, but Jessie is nearby to help."

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the Slinky Dog coaster, the land will also have a dining experience called Woody's Lunch Box, an Alien Swirling Saucers attraction, and more. Watch the video ahead to see the characters officially land in the happiest place on earth.

Image Source: Disney
Join the conversation
Family TravelWalt Disney WorldDisneyTravel
Travel
This Is What It's Like to Travel With an Invisible Illness
by Samantha O'Brochta
Where to Find Cookies and Cream Churros at Disney World
Walt Disney World
Disney World Is Now Offering Cookies and Cream Churros That Taste Like Oreos!
by Erin Cullum
How to Teach Your Kids About Privilege and Gratitude
Family Life
How to Talk to Your Kids About Privilege
by Katharine Stahl
Disney Hollywood Studios Frozen Holiday Desserts 2017
Holiday Food
Disney's New Frozen Desserts Are Worth Hearing Your Kids Sing "Let It Go" Again
by Kelsey Garcia
Best Winter Travel Destinations in the US
Travel
50 States of Winter Travel Destinations
by Kathryn McLamb
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds