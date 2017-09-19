 Skip Nav
Jimmy Fallon Might Be the Most Adorable Dad Out There

It's true: Jimmy Fallon is one rad dad! Forget hosting The Tonight Show, Fallon's biggest accomplishment is being the father to daughters Winnie and Frances.

In honor of Fallon's birthday, we dug up our favorite quotes he's given about fatherhood — from discussing his experiences talking about poop with other parents to laughing at his struggles with putting together baby gear — from a hilarious yet heartfelt interview with Parents. Read on for our favorite snapshots of his girls from his own Instagram feed, alongside proof the late-night star isn't afraid of telling all when it comes to being "dada."

