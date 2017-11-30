Joanna Gaines's Message About Decorating the Christmas Tree Is Surprisingly Poignant

A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Nov 26, 2017 at 2:55pm PST

There are Christmas trees that come down after Dec. 25 without much of a backward glance, and then there are trees that become part of the fabric of the holidays for years to come. Joanna Gaines's Christmas tree is part of the latter group. The Fixer Upper star recently shared a picture of her family's statuesque artificial pine standing pretty in their Waco, TX, living room. Not surprisingly, the tree, which exudes Joanna's signature modern farmhouse style, is a classic stunner.



The Shocking Truth About Artificial Christmas Trees Related

You can re-create this beautiful holiday look in your own home by sticking to a few simple rules like Joanna. First, she gives the tree a healthy sheath of white lights. Next, she covers the branches with a plethora of charming ornaments that all abide by a red, white, and green color palette. Then, she grounds the evergreen tree with a pom-pom-encrusted skirt ($82) from Magnolia's holiday collection. Perhaps even more stirring than the Christmas tree's aesthetic, however, is the meaning it holds. In the caption, Joanna delivers her most final and poignant Christmas tree decorating lesson.