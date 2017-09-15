 Skip Nav
This Capri Sun Commercial Proves That John Legend Is Low-Key Hysterical

John Legend is known for many things: his angelic voice, serious piano skills, and picture-perfect family. Now you can add comedy to the list, thanks to a hilarious commercial the star recently did for Capri Sun in which he pranks a mom during yoga class with the help of her two kiddos.

After getting hooked up with an earpiece, Legend had to say anything and everything the kids told him to. And they didn't hold back. Legend addressed it all, from how stupid chores were to how little girls should wear makeup to going on vacation in Hawaii.

He also admitted how tough it was to hold in his laughter while shooting.

"It was really fun to see the look of shock on their mother's face when we were actually shooting it, because she really didn't know what was going on," Legend told POPSUGAR. "And for them to realize it was me next to them, after saying some pretty silly things the kids were telling me to say, was funny. The look on her face was like, 'What is going on?'"

We think it's safe to say she was definitely surprised.

