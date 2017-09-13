Jonathan Rhys Meyers's Wife Shares the Effects of the Devastating Loss of Their Second Child

A post shared by Mara &Toca Lane Rhys Meyers (@thelionandthelambchop) on Sep 9, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

Through a touching Instagram post, actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers's wife, Mara Lane, shared the devastating news that she recently miscarried their second child and explained why their loss was especially hard on her husband. She wrote:

With much sadness, we open our hearts to share that J and I lost our second child, who was baking in the oven. Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here . . . when life throws us curve balls such as these.

Lane, who married the Vikings actor last year, said that despite her husband's past struggles with depression and alcohol abuse, they're working through the loss of their child together:

Depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with. He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know. I do not know anyone who has been through what he has been through and reached his level of successes. It does seem though that every time we seem to be making so much progress . . . sometimes it's like two steps forward, one step back.

Addressing Meyers's recent relapse, Lane assured fans that he was well on his way to recovery, saying: "He is safe and with his sober living companion and bodyguard to get into a detox closer to home."

She signed off by reminding her followers about the importance of not judging others. "Life is life. Life is beautiful," Lane said. "Life is tough sometimes though so let's try not looking down at someone unless we intend on helping them up."