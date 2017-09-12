Kate Hudson Calls Having a C-Section Lazy
People Are Infuriated With Kate Hudson For Her Comment on C-Sections
Dear #KateHudson
Having a C-Section is far from lazy, ok? pic.twitter.com/DcjmJbi6i0
— Mrs ™ (@SuchACoolChick) September 4, 2017
Kate Hudson is being put on blast after she said having her C-section was lazy in an interview with Cosmopolitan. The movie star and owner of the athleisure brand Fabletics is the magazine's October cover girl — and her tell-all definitely caused moms everywhere to raise a few eyebrows.
Hudson has two sons, 13-year-old Ryder and 6-year-old Bingham, and gave birth to her oldest via C-section. Although Hudson's answers were pretty innocent overall, when it came to responding to "the laziest thing I've ever done" question, she answered, "Have a C-section!" And mamas had a lot to say about it on social media:
#KateHudson My son would be DEAD if it wasn't for my emer. C-section. Given my options-death or c-section, I guess I chose the "lazy" option
— Amy Richardson (@luv_amy_rich) September 12, 2017
Hey #KateHudson - please tell me which part of major abdominal surgery is "lazy"? The procedure? The heal time? The 9 months of work prior? pic.twitter.com/DJVmf1lmVL
— Tasha (@TashaMuise) September 11, 2017
Didn't know by having my late daughter via c-section because she had a hole in her heart among other things was being lazy #KateHudson
— Leanna Williams (@MaddieFlyHigh) September 11, 2017
Other women supported the actress's answer, saying that every mother is entitled to her own birth story:
If #KateHudson thinks that a C-Section is the laziest thing that SHE (she never said others) has ever done then good for her! That's great💁🏻
— Kae⛵️ (@KaeleeF) September 12, 2017
#KateHudson: C-section laziest thing SHE'S ever done. She didn't say other women who've had them were lazy or that it was a lazy procedure.
— Shannon (@ninjacarhorn) September 11, 2017