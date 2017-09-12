 Skip Nav
Little Kids
Little Girl Thought This Bride Was a Real-Life Princess and We Can't Stop Swooning
Millennials
Instagram Turned Barbie Into a Millennial Mom — and the Posts Are Spot-On
Pregnancy
The 30 Things You'll Wish You'd Done When You Were Pregnant

Kate Hudson Calls Having a C-Section Lazy

People Are Infuriated With Kate Hudson For Her Comment on C-Sections


Kate Hudson is being put on blast after she said having her C-section was lazy in an interview with Cosmopolitan. The movie star and owner of the athleisure brand Fabletics is the magazine's October cover girl — and her tell-all definitely caused moms everywhere to raise a few eyebrows.

Hudson has two sons, 13-year-old Ryder and 6-year-old Bingham, and gave birth to her oldest via C-section. Although Hudson's answers were pretty innocent overall, when it came to responding to "the laziest thing I've ever done" question, she answered, "Have a C-section!" And mamas had a lot to say about it on social media:

Other women supported the actress's answer, saying that every mother is entitled to her own birth story:

Image Source: Cosmopolitan
