People Are Infuriated With Kate Hudson For Her Comment on C-Sections





Kate Hudson is being put on blast after she said having her C-section was lazy in an interview with Cosmopolitan. The movie star and owner of the athleisure brand Fabletics is the magazine's October cover girl — and her tell-all definitely caused moms everywhere to raise a few eyebrows.

Hudson has two sons, 13-year-old Ryder and 6-year-old Bingham, and gave birth to her oldest via C-section. Although Hudson's answers were pretty innocent overall, when it came to responding to "the laziest thing I've ever done" question, she answered, "Have a C-section!" And mamas had a lot to say about it on social media:

#KateHudson My son would be DEAD if it wasn't for my emer. C-section. Given my options-death or c-section, I guess I chose the "lazy" option — Amy Richardson (@luv_amy_rich) September 12, 2017

Hey #KateHudson - please tell me which part of major abdominal surgery is "lazy"? The procedure? The heal time? The 9 months of work prior? pic.twitter.com/DJVmf1lmVL — Tasha (@TashaMuise) September 11, 2017

Didn't know by having my late daughter via c-section because she had a hole in her heart among other things was being lazy #KateHudson — Leanna Williams (@MaddieFlyHigh) September 11, 2017

Other women supported the actress's answer, saying that every mother is entitled to her own birth story:

If #KateHudson thinks that a C-Section is the laziest thing that SHE (she never said others) has ever done then good for her! That's great💁🏻 — Kae⛵️ (@KaeleeF) September 12, 2017