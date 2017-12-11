 Skip Nav
Your Baseball-Obsessed Kid Will Love These 12 Gifts

Just because baseball season is over doesn't mean you can't help your ballpark-obsessed kid enjoy the off-season. Give your die-hard little fan something new to cheer for when you gift them with a baseball-themed present that will make them grin from ear to ear.

You can choose from personalized items that will help them achieve their ballgame dreams or items that will show off their team spirit. We've chosen gifts that baseball-lovers will adore and that they'll continue to enjoy for years to come.

Keep reading for 12 gifts that are even better than peanuts and Cracker Jack.

Bed Bath & Beyond Seasonal Decor
Baseball Jersey Wood Christmas Ornament
$12
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Seasonal Decor
Disney
Star Wars Baseball
$10
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Toys
Zulily Home & Living
Unfinished Personalized Baseball Bat
$16 $11
from Zulily
Buy Now See more Zulily Home & Living
Bed Bath & Beyond Office Chairs
Flash Furniture Baseball Office Chair in Cream
$64
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Office Chairs
UncommonGoods Cups & Mugs
The Mug with a Glove
$24
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Cups & Mugs
Target Outdoor Chairs
MLB Imperial Premium Bungee Chair
$70
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Outdoor Chairs
Tokens & Icons
MLB Used Baseball Cuff Links
$180
from domino
Buy Now See more Tokens & Icons Cuff links
Target Sports & Activities
Franklin Sports Franklin Disney Frozen Airtech Glove & Ball Set - Kristoff/Sven
$14
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Sports & Activities
Bed Bath & Beyond Baby & Toddler Books
MLB New York Mets ABC: My First Alphabet Board Book
$13
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Baby & Toddler Books
San Francisco Giants Orange Buster Posey Plush Doll
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Rue La La Games & Puzzles
Franklin Sports Mlb Electronic Pitching Machine & Balls
$45 $25
from Rue La La
Buy Now See more Rue La La Games & Puzzles
Bluefly Clothes and Shoes
Bling Jewelry Purple Analog Baseball Sports Childrens Watch Steel Back.
$13
from Bluefly
Buy Now See more Bluefly Clothes and Shoes
