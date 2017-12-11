Kid Baseball Gifts
Your Baseball-Obsessed Kid Will Love These 12 Gifts
Just because baseball season is over doesn't mean you can't help your ballpark-obsessed kid enjoy the off-season. Give your die-hard little fan something new to cheer for when you gift them with a baseball-themed present that will make them grin from ear to ear.
You can choose from personalized items that will help them achieve their ballgame dreams or items that will show off their team spirit. We've chosen gifts that baseball-lovers will adore and that they'll continue to enjoy for years to come.
Keep reading for 12 gifts that are even better than peanuts and Cracker Jack.
Baseball Jersey Wood Christmas Ornament
$12
Unfinished Personalized Baseball Bat
$16 $11
from Zulily
Flash Furniture Baseball Office Chair in Cream
$64
The Mug with a Glove
$24
from UncommonGoods
MLB Imperial Premium Bungee Chair
$70
from Target
MLB Used Baseball Cuff Links
$180
from domino
Franklin Sports Franklin Disney Frozen Airtech Glove & Ball Set - Kristoff/Sven
$14
from Target
MLB New York Mets ABC: My First Alphabet Board Book
$13
Franklin Sports Mlb Electronic Pitching Machine & Balls
$45 $25
from Rue La La
Bling Jewelry Purple Analog Baseball Sports Childrens Watch Steel Back.
$13
from Bluefly
