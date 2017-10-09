29 Photos That Prove Kids Dressed Up For Halloween Are the Absolute Best

Halloween is a unique holiday in that people of all ages get excited to dress up as someone they're not for a night. However, as great as some adult costumes turn out, there's no arguing that a pint-sized human dressed up isn't better in every way. Whether it's that they look freakin' adorable in their kiddo getup or that you've chosen to dress them in an outfit based on adult interests — think trending topics like pumpkin spice lattes or Stranger Things — kids dressed up is always a hit.

Scroll through for 29 photos that prove kids' costumes are funnier, cuter, and better 10 times out of 10.