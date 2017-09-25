 Skip Nav
Babies
New Moms: Just Say No to Frequent Visitors Right After Birth
Check Out What These Shoppers Have to Say About Their Favorite Baby Cribs
22 Badass Breastfeeding Tattoos That Might Tempt You to Get Ink
61 Food Art Ideas For Kids That Are Almost Too Cute to Eat

Moms will do just about anything to get their kids excited about going back to school. One of the easiest ways is through their stomach, and by letting them play with their food. From breakfast to lunch to after-school snacks, we've rounded up some works of food art that your little ones are sure to love! And the best part — they're easy to make.

Scroll through for 61 inspirational designs.

Super Lunch
Seussical
Little Lion
BB-Ate
Sweet Face
Up and Away
Royal Oats
Sand Castle Creation
Sweet Paradise
Fruity Penguins
The Edible Queen
Under the Sea
The Little Mermaid
A Fishy Lunch
Sibling Rivalry
Big Bad Lunch
Meet the Flintstones
All-in-One Olaf
Let's Go Fly a Kite
Hungry Birds
Cheesy Critters
Cool Hair Bro
Frog Legs For Breakfast?
Bento Battle
Back To School FoodFood And ActivitiesKid-Friendly RecipesInstagramKid FoodFood ArtBack To School
EmiliaKoiler1370721671 EmiliaKoiler1370721671 3 years
Wow!
Nancy-Einhart Nancy-Einhart 4 years
AWWWWWWW!!!!!
