20 Burgers That Will Have Kids Begging For a Barbecue

Patty-cake, patty-cake! We're not talking about sweet cakes here, but rather the juicy patties that come fresh off the grill onto a waiting bun. With barbecue season well underway and a holiday weekend at hand that's ripe with opportunities for grilling up some patties, we turned to some of our favorite kiddie chefs for their takes on the ever-popular burger. With input from Weelicious, Jessica Seinfeld, Annabel Karmel, and Cooking With My Kid, here are 20 recipes to celebrate with your little ones.